Arts & Entertainment

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split after less than year of marriage

LOS ANGELES -- Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have separated after less than a year of marriage.

A representative for the singer said Saturday the pair decided a break was best while they focus on "themselves and careers."

Cyrus and Hemsworth, who starred in "The Hunger Games" films, have been an on-and-off again couple for more than a decade.

They married in December.

The representative said the pair will remain "dedicated parents to all of their animals they share." They requested privacy.

The entertainers both starred in the 2010 romantic drama "The Last Song."

The split was first reported Saturday by People magazine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelescelebritycelebrity breakupmiley cyrus
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police identify man fatally stabbed in central Fresno
Fresno Police issue 65 citations while promoting motorcycle safety
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
Vegetation fire burns in Madera County, Hwy 145 reopened
Fire crews battle 10 acre grass fire in Fresno County
New neighbor conflict in same spot where suspect shot sheriff's deputy
Driveby shooting critically injures woman in central Fresno
Show More
Free backpacks, books, hair cuts for kids heading back to school
Investigation into Hulk Hogan's ride in CPD squad car
Family sues nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
Suspect charged with 11 felony counts in deadly OC stabbing spree
Pastor accused of sexually assaulting teen sex abuse victim
More TOP STORIES News