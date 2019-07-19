Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland's Millennium Falcon ride welcomes 1 millionth 'flight crew' six weeks after opening

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A milestone for Disneyland!

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened just about six weeks ago - and the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run has already become one of the park's most popular attractions.

Earlier this week it welcomed its 1 millionth "flight crew."

The Ridgeway family from Ocean Springs, Miss. were the millionth group to experience the ride.

In celebration, they were treated to blue milk for a celebratory toast.
