Miss California contestants visit senior-living facility in the Valley

Contestants from the Miss California pageant visited The Vineyards at The California Armenian Home in southeast Fresno.Fifty-five of this year's contestants stopped by the home to spend time with residents, share stories, and laughter."The home here is so loving and warm and I've really been enjoying it. It's a very welcoming environment," said Miss California Outstanding Teen Violet Joy Hansen.The visit to the senior-living facility is part of the Miss California pageant's 'Year of Service', where contestants travel around the state and volunteer and help with the community.