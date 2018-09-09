MISS AMERICA

Miss New York named 2019 Miss America

Miss New York crowned Miss America 2019

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. --
Miss New York has been named 2019 Miss America in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

She was chosen Sunday night from among 51 contestants in the first Miss America pageant to be held without a swimsuit competition in its 98-year history.

Instead, contestants were asked an onstage interview question by other contestants.

Miss America competition set to begin



And behind the scenes, a revolt was under way among most of the Miss America state organizations who demand that national chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and CEO Regina Hopper resign.

The outgoing Miss America, Cara Mund, says the two have bullied and silenced her, claims that the women deny.

