Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman wears cape with names of snubbed female directors

LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars red carpet featured plenty of fashion statements, but perhaps one of the most pointed came from Natalie Portman.Portman wore a black and gold gown, complete with a Dior cape embroidered with the names of all the female directors who were not nominated in the category.The female filmmakers who weren't nominated for best director includes Lulu Wang for "The Farewell," Greta Gerwig for "Little Women" and Mati Diop for "Atlantics."When the nominees for best director were announced, the Academy received criticism for failing to nominate any female directors for the 2020 awards, despite the fact many thought Gerwig deserved a nod for her film adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel.Only five women have ever been nominated for directing in the history of the Academy Awards, including Gerwig's nod for "Ladybird" in 2017.