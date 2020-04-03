earth day

National Geographic celebrating Earth Month with documentary about Dr. Jane Goodall

National Geographic is celebrating Earth Month with "Jane Goodall: The Hope," a documentary honoring legendary wildlife conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall.

The two-hour documentary special will take viewers through chapters of Goodall's journey in the 60 sixty years since her groundbreaking discoveries in Gombe researching wild chimpanzees, including her activism, creation of her non-profit organization the Jane Goodall Institute and Roots & Shoots youth program, along with her current efforts to inspire the next generation.

"My job is to inspire people and to get them to go around and take action," Goodall remarks in the trailer, which was released in time for her birthday on April 3.

"Jane Goodall: The Hope" premieres Earth Day, April 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT | 8 p.m. CT on National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD and Nat Geo Mundo.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentearth daytelevisiondocumentarytrailers
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTH DAY
Portman, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex-voiced Disney+ docs coming in April
New crystal shop encourages self-love in Inglewood
Earth Day 2019: Facts, history about first Earth Day
Earth Day deals to save money and help the planet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. reports first coronavirus death, total cases in county now 100
Fresno Convention Center to be turned into site to treat non-COVID-19 patients
Fresno gets hundreds of complaints about non-essential businesses still open
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
Man shot at homeless encampment dies, suspect still on the loose
Driver injured after fire extinguisher crashes through windshield on Hwy 41
How to tell the difference between coronavirus and allergies
Show More
1 dead, 1 injured after hit by vehicle in Visalia
Navy fires captain who sought help for coronavirus-stricken ship
NAS Lemoore service member tests positive for coronavirus
'Onward' is now on Disney+
ABC30's 'Feeding Our Families Virtual Telethon' helps fight hunger
More TOP STORIES News