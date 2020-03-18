netflix

Google Chrome, Netflix team up to launch 'Netflix Party' during virus pandemic

You may be social distancing at home but you can still have a watch party with your friends on Netflix.

It's called "Netflix Party".

The streaming service teamed up with Google Chrome to create a web browser extension that allows you to watch a movie and chat with friends from separate locations.

COVID-19 NEWS: Coronaviruses cases confirmed in all 50 states; US death toll surpasses 100

To get started, users need to download the Chrome web extension, start streaming a show on Netflix and then click the "NP" icon that appears in the tool bar.

The icon will provide a web link that you can share with anyone.

Netflix will sync the show or movie on all platforms and a chat room window will appear where viewers can send messages to each other.

For the extension to work, all parties will need to download the Chrome extension.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsocial appsnetflixgoogleu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NETFLIX
Consumer Watch: Cutting the cable cord for streaming services
Obama-produced documentary wins Oscar
Mob Hit: 'The Irishman' misses shot at Chicago Outfit
Scarlett Johansson could make history at the Oscars
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tulare County health officials confirm fourth COVID-19 case in Tulare County
Coronavirus Facts: COVID-19 news coverage and resources
Gov. Newsom warns parents to be prepared for schools to not open until after summer break
Trump administration wants to send you a check 'in next 2 weeks'
Wuhan, China, confirms only 1 new COVID-19 case for 2nd straight day
Fresno State restructures campus life amid COVID-19 outbreak
Employees hoping for financial support with amid COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Motorcyclist in critical condition after being hit by car in central Fresno
Fresno business forced to fire employees during COVID-19 outbreak
Tulare County holds Town Hall on COVID-19
Merced chiropractor arrested for sexually assaulting patient
Health officials confirm third COVID-19 case in Tulare Co.
More TOP STORIES News