'Batman: The Ride' opens at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. -- "Batman: The Ride" opened Saturday at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo.

Some lucky fans got a sneak preview.

The roller coaster stands at 120 feet tall and boasts two 90-degree free falls, giving riders a sense of weightlessness.

The most unique feature is the coaster's cars, which use momentum to send riders flipping head over heels and keeping them guessing.

The first impressions were positive.

"See the other rides here are fun but you kind of know what's going on because of the track right because of the track in front of you, but this one you don't know when you're going to flip and I think that's kind of unique," said Cole Garff after taking a test run.

Another rider, Daniel Gentile had a different take.

"It's definitely a crazy ride... You'll want to throw up after," he said.

ABC7 News Anchor Jessica Castro was invited to take a ride Friday, but unfortunately, the roller coaster malfunctioned before she was able to get a ride.
