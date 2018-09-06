TELEVISION

'GMA Day' details: Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host new hour starting Monday

Starting Monday, two familiar faces will be at the 'GMA' host table in a brand new third hour of 'Good Morning America.'

Michael Strahan and Sara Haines will helm GMA Day on weekday afternoons starting September 10.

GMA Day, which was previously announced as the replacement for The Chew, will air at 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT/PT.



"I cannot wait to kick things off with you," Strahan told Haines in an announcement video released over the summer, adding to viewers, "We want you guys to join us so we can make every day an amazing GMA Day."

Haines wrote on her Instagram that leaving her co-host seat on The View is bittersweet.

"I LOVE my View family, but don't worry, my brand new *view* is literally down the street," she wrote. "Not even sure I can find the words to adequately express how excited I am to sit next to @michaelstrahan as we embark on this new journey."

In Haines' absence, Abby Huntsman has joined The View as a co-host.

