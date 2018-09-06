Michael Strahan and Sara Haines will helm GMA Day on weekday afternoons starting September 10.
GMA Day, which was previously announced as the replacement for The Chew, will air at 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT/PT.
Tell your friends, tell your family, tell the whole town, shout it from the rooftops! Starting September 10th @sarahaines and I will be hosting the 3rd hour of @GMA! #gmaday #gma pic.twitter.com/ayrRQEMXqQ— Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) July 23, 2018
"I cannot wait to kick things off with you," Strahan told Haines in an announcement video released over the summer, adding to viewers, "We want you guys to join us so we can make every day an amazing GMA Day."
Haines wrote on her Instagram that leaving her co-host seat on The View is bittersweet.
"I LOVE my View family, but don't worry, my brand new *view* is literally down the street," she wrote. "Not even sure I can find the words to adequately express how excited I am to sit next to @michaelstrahan as we embark on this new journey."
In Haines' absence, Abby Huntsman has joined The View as a co-host.
SARA'S BIG NEWS! @sarahaines announces she will be leaving @TheView at the end of the season to join @michaelstrahan to host @GMA's #GMADay: "I never thought in a million years I would be leaving one dream job for another dream job." https://t.co/MPcQlsoIy9 pic.twitter.com/Sa1JFxyqdS— The View (@TheView) July 23, 2018