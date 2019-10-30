New Pixar film makes history featuring Filipino CGI animated characters for first time

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- October marks Filipino American History Month, and Pixar made a bit of history by featuring Filipino CGI animated characters for the first time in a new film."Float" is a film about acceptance. In it, a father discovered his adorable son was unlike other kids. The film followed their trials and tribulations.Pixar writer/producer Bobby Rubio talked to Action News about his project."It's based on my own personal story of my son," he explained. "In the story, the father is dealing with a son that floats, which makes him different from other children.""Float" was seen as a chance to celebrate children with unique gifts.Rubio said he took a feature-based approach to make the characters Filipino American. The father has darker skin and a flatter nose."I know we don't all look alike, but at the same time, I wanted traits that I had so that it at least felt authentic," he said.The characters were actually animated versions of himself and his son. Rubio has long looked for ways to introduce his culture to a wider audience, and Pixar offered that opportunity."As a Filipino-American and it being Filipino History Month, I am super proud that this is coming out, and we are making history," he said.We can't tell you how the seven-minute short ends, but it is a heart-warming story.When "Float" was introduced at a special screening, the first-time director was able to gauge the crowd's response."To see the people react to certain times that you wanted them to react was amazing, and I totally loved it," Rubio recalled."Float" is one of four Pixar SparkShorts, which will be featured on the new Disney Plus app when it is launched on November 12th.