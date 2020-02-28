movie news

New 'Simpsons' short 'Playdate with Destiny' to run before Pixar's 'Onward' in theaters

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- Moviegoers will see a familiar face when they head to the theater to see Pixar's "Onward" next week: Maggie Simpson.

She will appear in "Playdate with Destiny," a new "The Simpsons" short that will play before "Onward" in theaters. A post on the main "Simpsons" account Friday shows Maggie Simpson sitting on a balcony with another character looking off as the sun sets over the water.



"Maggie Simpson is speechless," the post teases.

Pixar is known for running short films before nearly all of its feature-length films during their theatrical run. Several of those films ended up winning the Oscar for best animated short film, most recently 2018's "Bao," which preceded "Incredibles 2." ("Simpsons" is produced by 20th Television, which is also owned by Pixar parent company Disney.)

"Onward" follows teenage elf brothers Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland) and Barley Lightfoot (Chris Pratt) as they set out on "an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there" when given the opportunity to spend a day with their father, who died years ago. The "Onward" cast also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.

"Onward" hits theaters in the United States on Friday, March 6, with advance screenings on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

SEE ALSO: These are the Disney, Pixar and Marvel movies hitting theaters in 2020
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at "Black Widow," "Mulan," "Onward" and other Disney, Pixar and Marvel films coming to the big screen in 2020.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviespixarmovie newsdisney
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Pixar's 'Onward' debuts first teaser trailer
Watch the new trailer for Pixar's 'Onward'
These are the Disney movies hitting theaters in 2020
MOVIE NEWS
Iliza Shlesinger landed role in Wahlberg film by ignoring audition advice
Jim Carrey revels in playing villain of 'Sonic the Hedgehog'
Visual effects artists call 'Cats' joke at Oscars 'disappointing'
Harrison Ford talks 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' appearance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Final procession, memorial service held for fallen Porterville firefighters
Severely injured woman found on side of Visalia road, police say
Kobe Bryant crash site photos allegedly shared by deputies
1 killed, 2 in hospital after shooting in Livingston
Family displaced after fire destroys home in Easton
Coronavirus: First cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mexico
Know the Road: Is it legal to drive without shoes?
Show More
Man injured in northwest Fresno drive-by shooting
Top Marine considers removing all Confederate items from bases
1 injured in Fresno hit-and-run crash, good Samaritans stop suspect
Fresno's Hmong community protests plan to deport over 4,000 refugees
Another slump delivers worst week for Wall Street since 2008
More TOP STORIES News