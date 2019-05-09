music news

Zayn's 'A Whole New World' from new 'Aladdin' soundtrack released

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- Disney's live-action version of "Aladdin" hits theaters in just two weeks, and a fan-favorite song just got a huge makeover.

Early Thursday, the studio dropped a new version of "A Whole New World" featuring Zayn Malik singing the Aladdin verses and Zhavia Ward performing Princess Jasmine's part. Malik and Ward's version will play over the film's closing credits; "Aladdin" stars Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott cut their own version that they perform during the film.



"Zayn's vocals are like no other and his artistic imprint immediately brought a contemporary and diverse presence," Walt Disney Studios music & soundtracks president Mitchell Leib said. "Zayn could have chosen any artist in the world to collaborate with on the duet, but he personally selected Zhavia for her unique perspective, powerful vocal abilities and to platform a talented new artist, ensuring that the audience could discover this song, again, for the first time."

The Philip Andelman-directed music video for Malik and Ward's version doesn't include any footage from the upcoming film. Instead, it shows Malik and Ward performing the song in a contemporary urban setting. It was reportedly filmed in New York City last month.

"It's finally out! It was really hard to keep this a secret! I'm so happy to be a part of this incredible song 'A Whole New World' with @zaynmalik for @Disney's #Aladdin movie! Hope you all love it!" Ward wrote on Instagram as the music video was released.

Brad Kane and Lea Salonga performed the original version of "A Whole New World" for Disney's 1992 animated film, and Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle recorded a single version for the end credits. Alan Menken composed the song alongside lyricist Tim Rice. The ballad was the film's breakout song, earning an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Grammy.

"Aladdin" hits theaters in the United States on May 24. The full soundtrack is slated for a May 22 release.

SEE MORE: Will Smith on playing Genie in live-action 'Aladdin': 'This is the most fun I've ever had'
EMBED More News Videos

Will Smith is promising fans a new spin on Genie in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of "Aladdin," revealing that he thought long and hard before accepting the role made famous two decades ago by Robin Williams



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsdisneymusic newsmusic video
RELATED
Will Smith on playing Genie in 'Aladdin': 'The most fun I've ever had'
First full 'Aladdin' trailer includes 'A Whole New World'
Will Smith reveals poster for Disney's live-action 'Aladdin'
MUSIC NEWS
Reports: Jay-Z bows out of embattled Woodstock 50
Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with assault over fight in Sweden
Trump says he'll 'personally vouch' for rapper A$AP Rocky
Trump says he's trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News