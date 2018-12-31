HOLIDAY

VIDEO: Watch New Year's Eve fireworks to celebrate 2019 around the world

A bright fireworks display brings in 2019 in London, England. (CNN)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO --
From Hong Kong to London, people across the globe gathered for New Year's Eve celebrations filled with fireworks and lots of good wishes for the 2019.

