Nicki Minaj says she's retiring to have a family

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

Nicki Minaj says she's retiring to start a family.The rapper made the surprise announcement on Twitter Thursday, writing: "I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me...Love you for LIFE "Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Mara, has been active in the music industry for more than a decade. Between 2010 and 2018, she released four studio albums, two of which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. She's released or appeared as a featured artist on dozens of singles.