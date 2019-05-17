selena

NKOTB performs Selena tribute in Corpus Christi with Selena's siblings in the crowd

By Danny Clemens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- New Kids on the Block honored Tejano legend Selena during a South Texas concert earlier this week, initially unaware that the singer's family members were singing along from the front row.

The boy band performed a tribute to Selena, singing her 1994 hit "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" as a photo of Selena was displayed on a screen behind them at Corpus Christi's American Bank Center Arena on May 13.

Selena was born outside of Houston but spent much of her life in Corpus Christi. The city is home to a museum honoring the late Tejano singer.

Little did the band members know, Selena's siblings Suzette and AB were in the front row.

In an Instagram post after the performance, NKOTB frontman Donnie Wahlberg said time stopped the moment he saw Suzette, who he called an angel, in the front row: "I am so humbled by this moment. So blessed to have been a part of this moment. So overwhelmed to see the love and respect that this amazing family rightfully gets in their hometown!"



Wahlberg posted a photo showing himself hugging Suzette in the crowd and a later photo backstage with both of the Quintanillas.

Suzette Quintanilla called the experience "a moment I'm definitely never gonna forget" in an Instagram post and thanked band member Donnie Wahlberg "for being super sweet and having our hometown sing along to BIDI BIDI BOM BOM."



Wahlberg followed up Thursday with another Instagram photo showing a box of Selena swag the Quintanilla family had sent to his dressing room ahead of a performance in San Antonio.

Photos posted to social media showed Wahlberg performing that night in a tank honoring Selena as "La Reina," Spanish for "the queen."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertlive musictexas newsmusic newsu.s. & worldselena
SELENA
Selena-themed cruise setting sail out of L.A. in 2020
Get schooled in Selena with this new college course
Dreaming of You: Why we STILL love Selena
Selena x Forever 21: Get the singer's style in new collection
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News