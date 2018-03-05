ABC PREMIERES

Official trailer released for 'Roseanne' revival!

EMBED </>More Videos

This preview of the new "Roseanne" premiered during the Oscars. The show returns on March 27th.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
We're getting a first official look at the Conner family back in action! The Roseanne revival released a trailer for this upcoming season and it will give you all the feels.

For the revival, the revelations made by Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) in the show's original finale will be ignored. As you can plainly see, Dan (John Goodman) is alive! Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Alicia Goranson), D.J. (Michael Fishman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), David (Johnny Galecki), Beverly Harris (Estelle Parsons), and Nancy (Sandra Bernhard) are all returning to the show as well. Sarah Chalke known as "the other Becky" will take on a new role for the revival.
Roseanne is set to premiere on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 with an hour-long episode at 8 p.m. ET| 7 p.m. CT on ABC!

Check out this list of other TV revivals hitting your screens.

You can follow all of the behind the scenes action on the show's social media pages:
Facebook: Roseanne
Twitter: @roseanneonabc
Instagram: @roseanneonabc
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroseanneABCABC premieresABC Primetime
Related
'Roseanne' to return with original cast 30 years after premiere on ABC
Roseanne's back with original cast photos
ABC PREMIERES
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
'A Million Little Things' stars on new ABC show
Tamron Hall talk show to air on the ABC owned stations
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian talk PI show 'Take Two'
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News