emmys

Emmys 2020: Oprah, Anthony Anderson, J.J. Watt to appear at 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Anthony Anderson, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, J.J. Watt, Lena Waithe and Oprah Winfrey are all set to appear later this month at the 72nd Emmy Awards on ABC.

Singer-songwriter H.E.R. is also scheduled to make her Emmys debut performing during the "In Memoriam" segment, ABC and the Television Academy announced Thursday.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Primetime Emmy Awards for the third time, which is set to air Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC.

Additional celebrity appearances are expected to be announced soon.

"Watchmen," cloaked in superhero mythology and grounded in real-world racism, received a leading 26 Emmy nominations in July. The Amazon comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is the second most-nominated series with 20, followed by Netflix's "Ozark" with 18. Click here to see a full list of 2020 Emmy nominees.

Don't miss the 72nd Emmy Awards on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Join us on Sunday, September 20, for the Emmys on ABC.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentemmysaward showstelevisionhollywoodotrcprimetime emmy awards
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Emmy nominations 2020: 'Watchmen' leads with 26 nods
Laverne Cox and other nominees react to their Emmy nods
EMMYS
#FreeRayshawn cast on relevancy of Emmy-nominated show
Meet the first Black female Emmy nominee for composing score
'Black-ish' designer tackles social issues with style
Choreographer talks working with John Legend, Janelle Monáe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 175,893 acres now burned with 0% containment
Fire breaks out inside room at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino
Creek Fire: Here's how you can help wildfire evacuees
Creek Fire: Wildfire burning at historic pace through Sierra Nevada
5 Tulare County schools receive waiver to reopen
Creek Fire: Fresno couple rushes to say 'I do' before escaping wildfire
Creek Fire: 2 residents help defend their Shaver Lake neighborhood from flames
Show More
Creek Fire is one of the 20 largest wildfires in CA history
Creek Fire: Experts urging community to stay inside due to poor air quality
GOP coronavirus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief
Massive smoke clouds seen from space over CA: VIDEO
California Supreme Court rules against Immanuel Schools
More TOP STORIES News