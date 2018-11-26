ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oprah Winfrey's mother, Vernita Lee, dies at 83

This image released by Harpo Inc. shows media mogul Oprah Winfrey, right, with her mother Vernita Lee. Lee died on Thanksgiving 2018 at age 83. (George Burns/Harpo Inc. via AP)

MILWAUKEE --
Oprah Winfrey's mother, Vernita Lee, has died at the age of 83.

A Winfrey spokeswoman on Monday issued a statement saying Lee died at her Milwaukee home on Nov. 22. The spokeswoman says private funeral services were held. No other details were provided.

Lee was a teenager when she gave birth to Winfrey in Mississippi in 1954. They moved to Milwaukee when Winfrey was 6-years-old.

Lee was featured getting a makeover on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 1990.

Lee is also survived by another daughter, Patricia Amanda, and four grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey, and by a daughter, Patricia.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have died recently
