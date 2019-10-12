Arts & Entertainment

Robert Forster, Oscar-nominated actor for role in 'Jackie Brown,' dies at 78 after battle with cancer

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Robert Forster, the actor who garnered an Academy Award nomination for his work in the film "Jackie Brown", died at his Los Angeles home Friday following a short battle with brain cancer, according to his publicist. He was 78.

Forster cultivated an extensive credit list of over 100 appearances in feature films over his decades-long career. His latest, "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie," was released on Netflix on the same day of his passing.

A native of Rochester, New York, Forster made his film debut in the 1967 John Huston film "Reflections in a Golden Eye," starred in the television series "Banyon" and in Haskell Wexler's "Medium Cool." The actor is also know for his roles in the film "Delta Force," as well as the reboot of the TV series "Twin Peaks."

But it was Quentin Tarantino's 1997 film "Jackie Brown" that put him back on the map. He'd lose the supporting actor Oscar that year to Robin Williams for "Good Will Hunting."

Forster is survived by four children, four grandchildren and his longtime partner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycelebrity deathsobituary
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Briceburg Fire: 5,100 acres, 40 percent contained
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
Loved ones hold candlelit vigil for Sikh community leader Guddi Sidhu
How SoCal wildfire affects travelers heading to LA from the Valley
Ice Cube concert start time pushed back due to SoCal wildfire traffic delays
Officials say California man dependent on oxygen did not die because of PG&E outages
Fresno FC responds to city statement on efforts to keep team in Fresno
Show More
Man leads Fresno Police on chase, crashes into pole
VIDEO: South Valley kids drive past SoCal wildfire on bus ride home
Man suffers heart attack while trying to battle Saddleridge Fire
Kids hiding their vaping devices in plain sight, county survey says
Clovis PD looks to combat crime with help of Ring doorbell cameras
More TOP STORIES News