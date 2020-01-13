Oscars

Oscar nominations: 2020 breaks records, sees 62 female nominees

LOS ANGELES -- A record 62 women were nominated for an Oscar, accounting for one-third of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards.

This is one of several records broken when the 2020 Oscars nominations were announced Monday.

With his ninth directing nomination, Martin Scorsese is now the most-nominated living director with his "The Irishman" nomination. Only William Wyler has more nominations in the category, with a total of 12.

Saoirse Ronan, who is nominated for her role in "Little Women," is the second youngest four-time acting nominee at age 25. At age 24, Jennifer Lawrence became the youngest when she was nominated for "Joy" in 2015.

RELATED: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominations

John Williams continued to add to his record number of music scoring nominations with his 47th. His overall total of 52 nominations -- including five for Original Song -- is the most for any living person, and second only to Walt Disney at 59.

With his 10th nomination, Alan Robert Murray has set a record for the Sound Editing category.

There were, however, some surprises. Awkwafina was poised to become just the second Asian American nominated for best actress after scoring the title at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

Nine films scored Best Picture nominations, and "Joker" led the pack with 11 nominations, including Joaquin Phoenix's for Best Actor. "The Irishman," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" and "1917" each collected 10 nominations.

The biggest night in Hollywood will go hostless for the second year in a row and will focus on big musical numbers, comedy and star power, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesoscarsmoviesaward showsmovie newsawardmercedes benz usa oscars
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Oscar nomination 2020 surprises: No Beyoncé, J.Lo, Frozen 2
How Oscar best picture nominees fared at the box office
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
Oscars 2020: Hollywood reacts to nomination announcements
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 bodies found on houseboat on Lake McClure ID'd as La Grange and Merced natives
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
43-year-old man identified as central Fresno homicide victim
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
Merced Co. coroner looking for family of deceased 55-year-old man
Teen arrested after crashing stolen car in Porterville
California police say missing 11-year-old boy found dead
Show More
Matchbox Twenty coming to Fresno in September
Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles
Flu leaves 4-year-old Iowa girl blind, family says
Downtown Dinuba jewelry store loses thousands after robbery Friday night
4 injured in Porterville crash, police say
More TOP STORIES News