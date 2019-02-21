OSCARS

Spike Lee, Regina King and other Oscar nominees sit down for a round of This or That

EMBED </>More Videos

Oscar nominees play This or That with On The Red Carpet (1 of 6)

Oscar nominee Regina King plays This or That

Join Oscar nominee Regina King as she plays a game of "This or That" with On The Red Carpet.

How well do you really know your favorite movie stars? Big fans are familiar with their favorite celeb's body of work, but how much do you know about their everyday life?

On The Red Carpet recently down with Oscar nominees Regina King, Richard E. Grant, Spike Lee, Sam Elliott, Willem Dafoe and Marina de Tavira for a rousing round of This or That to learn more about the small things in their lives.

They'll be heading to Hollywood this Sunday for Hollywood's biggest night, the Oscars. Click here to see the full list of nominated celebrities, and check out other Oscars fun below:


Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsfun stuffmovie newscelebrityhollywoodaward shows
OSCARS
'Black Panther' costume designer blazes trail to inspire
Print your Oscars ballot here
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
What it takes to make an Oscar-nominated movie
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Black Panther' costume designer blazes trail to inspire
Print your Oscars ballot here
Cheap flights from Fresno to Nassau, and what to do once you're there
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Wet February almost eliminates drought in California
CHP paces traffic over I-5 at Grapevine after reports of snow
Oakland teachers hold rally at Frank Ogawa Plaza
Pope demands bishops act now to end scourge of sex abuse
WATCH LIVE: Jussie Smollett bond set at $100K, staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary': police
Storm dropping snow on Las Vegas; 1 inch reported at airport
Fresno Police body camera shows deadly shooting
Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass NYC school buses
Show More
Duke star Williamson sprains knee after Nike shoe blows out
CT man pleads guilty to murdering wife 3 weeks after wedding
Low snow levels cause dangerous conditions for traveling truckers
State agencies say Valley is prepared for a California megastorm
Snow Day School Schedules
More News