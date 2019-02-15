Personalize your weather by entering a location.
BREAKING NEWS
Another tornado confirmed to have touched down near Coarsegold
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian accident in southeast Fresno
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Authorities release new details on disappearance of 29-year-old mother from Madera County
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Funnel cloud sighted near Sanger
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Full Story
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2019: Cast your vote!
kfsn
Who do you think will win big tonight? Vote for your favorite movies, actors and fashion for the 2019 Oscars!
Related Topics:
entertainment
Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's jet makes emergency landing
Cheap flights from Fresno to Prague, and what to do once you're there
Academy reverses plans, will air all awards live at Oscars
SPONSORED: Star Lady Gaga is reborn in Oscar-nominated role
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Another tornado confirmed to have touched down near Coarsegold
Authorities release new details on disappearance of 29-year-old mother from Madera County
Fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian accident in southeast Fresno
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's jet makes emergency landing
Madera abandoned baby: Sheriff's office releases surveillance video
Funnel cloud sighted near Sanger
Snow melts to create waterfall just outside Shaver Lake
Business boom for Valley roofers as storm rips apart roofs of buildings
Hwy 99 realignment in Fresno for high speed rail line complete
Woman charged with attempted murder in San Jose standoff
2 brothers charged with murder of missing California teen
Tree crashes onto family's home, 2 days after they move to Fresno
