Oscars 2019: No host, no clear front runner, no problem! Hollywood's biggest night is here

It's Oscar Sunday! The biggest names in Hollywood will gather at the Dolby Theatre to vie for the coveted golden statuettes and ultimate bragging rights. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
It's Oscar Sunday! The biggest names in Hollywood will gather at the Dolby Theatre to vie for the coveted golden statuettes and ultimate bragging rights.

For the first time in 30 years, the ceremony will be host-less. Instead, it will be guided by a series of high-profile presenters.

Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma" and the witty period film "The Favourite" lead the pack of nominated films with 10 nods each. "Black Panther" is also up for the night's top honor, a best picture breakthrough for comic book films. The Marvel film is the first comic-book-based movie to ever receive a best-picture nom. The blockbuster film won the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Cuaron has won several major directing honors leading up to the Oscars, including the top prize from the Directors Guild of America, for "Roma," a portrait of a domestic worker for a Mexico City middle-class family in the turbulent early 1970s. A foreign-language film has never won the Oscar for best picture.

"Green Book,'' the story of a white New York bouncer who forges a bond with a black pianist during a tour of the Deep South in the 1960s, is also up for best picture. The film won the usually Oscar-predictive Producers Guild of America Award for feature films. It also won a Golden Globe award.

Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" also has a Golden Globe under its belt. The film's star Rami Malek is considered a strong contender for best-actor honors for his portrayal of the band's late frontman Freddie Mercury. Queen will take the Oscars stage and perform alongside Adam Lambert.

Rounding out the best-picture category are "BlacKkKlansman," "A Star is Born" and "Vice."

Get ready for some Oscar-nominated music. Details are beginning to emerge about who will perform during the ceremony.

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
