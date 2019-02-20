OSCARS

Oscars 2019: How to play the official game for a chance to win $50,000

EMBED </>More Videos

If you want to win $50,000, brush up on your Oscars knowledge, tune in on Feb. 24, and follow these steps. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

If you want to win $50,000, brush up on your Oscars knowledge, tune in on Feb. 24, and follow these steps.

1. Sign up for The Official Oscar Game beginning Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET. The game gives you a chance to play along as the show plays out with trivia, predictions and exclusive content.

2. Get your predictions ready and study up for the trivia!

3. Watch the Oscars on ABC on Feb. 24.

RELATED: How to watch the 2019 Oscars

4. Earn points by participating in the trivia, predictions and fan polls. Each point is an entry into the random drawing for a $50,000 prize.

MORE OSCARS FUN

Oscars 2019: Fun facts about the nominees

Oscar-nominated movies 2019: Where to stream, how to watch

Oscars throwback: What happened at the Academy Awards 10, 20 & 30 years ago

Unexpected moments that prove anything can happen at the Oscars

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsgamescontestsmoviesmovie newsABC
OSCARS
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
LIVE: The Countdown to the Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
Pixar's 'Kitbull' based in San Francisco
BTS to kick off 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour at Rose Bowl
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
SoCal megastorm could cause $725B in damage: report
Customs intercepts over $12M in meth at border crossing
Texas child's organs possibly harvested without permission
Surveillance catches presumed MAGA supporter vandalizing SF home
Southwest cancelling hundreds of flights, delaying others
Alabama newspaper calls for resurgence of KKK
Coach accused of body shaming cheerleaders with awards
FDA warns against buying 'young blood' for treatment against aging, other diseases
Show More
Iowa mom gets life in prison for death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Patient sexually assaulted by nurse at Saint Agnes reaches settlement in court
Fresno police search for suspects after at least two people are shot
Police searching for suspect that robbed liquor store at gunpoint
Police in Northern California arrest suspect in hit-and-run involving 7-year-old
More News