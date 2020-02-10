Oscars

Oscars 2020 Live: Nominations, red carpet fashion and more

LOS ANGELES -- The 92nd Academy Awards are underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles! Here's everything you need to know from fashions to nominees and winners.

When are this year's Oscars? Where can I watch?



Watch the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

You can also tune into:
  • "On The Red Carpet After the Awards" - 11:00 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
  • "On The Red Carpet After Dark" - 2:35 a.m. ET | 1:35 a.m CT | 11:35 p.m. PT (Check local listings)

Click here for local listings.

Who won the top prizes?



Brad Pitt finally has his acting Oscar. The four-time nominee won the best supporting actor Academy Award for his role as a stuntman in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." Pitt called the win "incredible."

What were the other notable wins of the night?



Parasite won its first Oscar for Best Writer. The nomination was its 3rd for the film this year.

FULL LIST: See who won an Oscar in 2020

What were the night's big fashion moments?



Billy Porter did it again! He rocked the red carpet with a design dazzling in gold feathers. Lauren Dern shined in pink as she arrived on the carpet with her mom, Diane Ladd.

PHOTOS: 2020 Oscars



Which movies were nominated?



Nine movies were nominated for best picture this year: "Ford v Ferrari," "The Irishman," "Jojo Rabbit," "Joker," "Little Women," "Marriage Story," "1917," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" and "Parasite."

"Joker" leads the pack with 11 nominations, while "The Irishman," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" and "1917" trail close behind with 10 each.

A record 62 women were nominated for an Oscar, accounting for one-third of nominees for the 92nd Oscars.

Download our On The Red Carpet 2020 nominees printable ballot

Full list of 2020 Oscar nominations

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsmoviesaward showsmovie news
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Brad Pitt gets political in Oscars acceptance speech
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Brad Pitt wins his first acting Oscar
Oscars night filled with Kobe Bryant tributes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in connection to multiple ATM thefts around Tulare County
PG&E confirms over 4,000 power outages in North Fork and Bass Lake areas
3 people shot, rushed to hospital after Orange Cove shooting
1 person dead after car crash in Coarsegoald
Friends and family remember HS students killed in Clovis car crash
Brad Pitt gets political in Oscars acceptance speech
Yosemite Middle School students help prepare campus for new trees
Show More
Oscars night filled with Kobe Bryant tributes
Tulare Co. Deputy named Officer of the Year at Public Safety Night
Brad Pitt wins his first acting Oscar
Police chase throughout Fresno highways ends in arrest after nearly 2 hours
One person dead after being hit by train in Tulare County
More TOP STORIES News