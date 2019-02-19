OSCARS

Oscars 2019 predictions: Sandy Kenyon's picks for Best Picture, Best Actress and more

EMBED </>More Videos

Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon has covered more Oscars than there are Oscar categories -- so you may want to consider his Academy Award predictions.

By and Alex Meier and Emily Sowa
NEW YORK --
With 32 years of experience covering the Oscars, Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon knows a thing or two about the interworkings of award shows.

This year, he's predicting an award ceremony with high ratings, despite its lack of a host -- just as long as Snow White and Rob Lowe refrain from singing another duet.

For the Best Actress category, "it's time" for one nominee to take home the gold, but for best actor, it's a toss-up between two biopic stars.

Who will win Best Picture this year? Sandy's rooting for Blank Panther, but he thinks another movie is better positioned for a win.

If you're joining an Oscars pool -- or you want to mark a few nominees off your watch list before the big night -- listen to what Sandy has to say.
RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardssandy kenyonoriginals
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OSCARS
PHOTOS: Every dress worn by Best Actress Oscar winners
What it takes to make an Oscar-nominated movie
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
What it takes to make an Oscar-nominated movie
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
Queen, Adam Lambert to perform at the Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Overnight freeze could create dangerous road conditions, including black ice
Fetus found in bag near NYC school, authorities investigating
Video: Good Samaritans pull woman from burning car
Police hold rattlesnake in the back of a patrol car in Florida
Study: Push-up ability linked to heart disease risk in men
EXCLUSIVE: iCloud captures joyride in car stolen from SJ family
North Carolina man sends message after he says his thermostat was 'hacked'
Vegan bride uninvites meat-eating guests from wedding
Show More
New York couple together 81 years dies days apart
Police search for suspects who robbed a Central Fresno liquor store at gunpoint
Customers volunteer to guard food market robbed at gunpoint
California, 15 other states sue President Trump over emergency declaration
Protests erupt over President Trump's emergency declaration
More News