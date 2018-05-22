ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Patricia Heaton looks to the future after 'The Middle' series finale

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Patricia Heaton about what it's like to wrap up the show after 9 seasons.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Tonight, we say goodbye to the Heck family after nine seasons of "The Middle" on ABC! Star Patricia Heaton sat down to talk about what it's like to wrap up the show after such a successful run, and what's next for her!

"We had such a great camaraderie on set with the cast, the crew and the writers and it was pretty magical, so I think that's what we'll miss the most," Heaton said.

Heaton plays Frankie, the show's matriarch, along with Neil Flynn as Mike, Charlie McDermott as Axl, Eden Sher as Sue and Atticus Shaffer as Brick.

"We've loved playing these characters," Heaton said, "but you really want to go out on top."

Heaton said that their TV kids "grew up before our eyes." She's extremely proud of the people they've become and their integrity.

Heaton talked about how "The Middle" taught her to act in a single-camera show, versus a multi-camera sitcom with an audience like "Everybody Loves Raymond."

If she had her choice for the future, Heaton said, "There's something satisfying about the multi-cam because you have the audience there, and the hours are a little more civilized."

One thing's for sure, she loves playing a mother! "I love being a mother and I love playing a mother and I've gotten to play two very different types of mothers between 'The Middle' and 'Raymond' which is good because you don't want to keep repeating yourself."

In the meantime, Heaton is already working with several writers and is hoping to bring something to her fans in the near future. So we might not miss her for long.

As for the Heck family, she says it will be a happy ending for all of them and she thinks viewers will enjoy the way the show wraps up.



You won't want to miss the hour-long finale of "The Middle," tonight at 8:30/7:30c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentpatricia heatonABC Primetime
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News