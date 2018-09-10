Loving the Beatles for as long as I can remember, I’m still in absolute shock. I never even dreamed I’d get to be in the same building, let alone make eye contact with @PaulMcCartney.



A surprise concert by Paul McCartney was held at Grand Central Terminal on Friday night.Chris Rock, Kate Moss and Meryl Streep walked to Vanderbilt Hall for the private concert for only 300 ticket holders. The concert was to promote 'Egypt Station,' McCartney's first solo album in five years.Fans were able to catch a glimpse of McCartney entering Grand Central Terminal:Because of the show, the MTA announced the 89 East 42nd Street entrance at Park Avenue and 42nd Street will be closed between 4 p.m. and midnight. There will be no access to Vanderbilt Hall.Three-hundred lucky fans scored tickets to the secret concert -- but anyone who would still like a glimpse at the show can watch it live on McCartney's YouTube channel.There are also limited-edition MetroCards that have been for sale at the large vending machines and station booths at Grand Central Terminal.