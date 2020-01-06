golden globe awards

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's message to Barack Obama during 'Fleabag' Golden Globes win

Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepts the award for best actress in a comedy series for "Fleabag" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Fleabag has won its second Golden Globe of the night, this time for Golden Globe for best TV comedy series.

Creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge won best actress in a TV comedy earlier in the evening. "Succession" has also won two Globes in the TV drama categories.

The Globe goes with six Emmy Awards "Fleabag" won in September, including outstanding comedy series, with Waller-Bridge winning for both her acting and her writing.

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Golden Globes winners, nominees

The Amazon show based on a one-woman show performed by Waller-Bridge follows a misanthropic single woman in her relationships with men and family in London. It also stars Sian Clifford and Olivia Colman.

The second season, for which the show won the Globe, features a burgeoning relationship between Waller-Bridge and a priest, played by Andrew Scott.

Waller-Bridge thanked Barack Obama for including the show among his favorites of the year, and admitted her feelings for the ex-president run strong.

"Thank you, Barack Obama, for putting us on his list," Waller-Bridge said from the stage. "You've always been on mine. And if you don't know what that means, watch season one of 'Fleabag.'"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showstelevisiongolden globe awardsbarack obama
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
'Succession,' 'Parasite,' 'Fleabag' win at Golden Globes
Ellen DeGeneres honored for 'outstanding contributions' to TV at Globes
The Golden Globes dress that took 800 hours to build
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parlier Dollar General robbed twice in 4 months, woman arrested
5 dead in Pa. crash involving tour bus from NYC area
Man arrested after hours-long stand off with Lemoore police
Premature twin girls in Bakersfield receive blood donations from community
Man shot at least 5 times at central Fresno park, police say
Family-owned Madera skating rink being forced to close
Police officers bring winter cheer to ill toddler who missed out on snow
Show More
Hero during Hanukkah celebration attack receives high honor in NY
Group of armed robbers attack hot dog restaurant in Visalia
Boy, 12, creates video game for blind children
Man dead after being hit by train near Selma, police confirm
Dolphin surprises beachgoers in Australia
More TOP STORIES News