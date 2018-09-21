Photo confirms Tom Cruise was in Lemoore for Top Gun filming

The first photo confirming movie star Tom Cruise was at Naval Air Station, Lemoore to film some of the scenes from the sequel to Top Gun has been shared online.Cruise was spotted shaking hands with some of the military personnel on the base.This picture was posted on the "Eggs Bacon and Joey Morning Show" Facebook page.ABC30 Insider Rachel White posted a few photos to our Facebook page. She says this is Tom Cruise's private plane that he was flying to and from his home in Southern California.White also managed to get a somewhat blurry photo on September 14th of Cruise in the cockpit being filmed by some of the crew members.Tom Cruise is reprising his role as Maverick for the sequel and the name of the new movie is "Top Gun: Maverick."Production is ongoing and the film isn't due to be released into theaters until June 26, 2020.