ENTERTAINMENT

Photo confirms Tom Cruise was in Lemoore for Top Gun filming

EMBED </>More Videos

The first photo confirming movie star Tom Cruise was at Naval Air Station, Lemoore to film some of the scenes from the sequel to Top Gun has been shared online.

By
LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) --
The first photo confirming movie star Tom Cruise was at Naval Air Station, Lemoore to film some of the scenes from the sequel to Top Gun has been shared online.

Cruise was spotted shaking hands with some of the military personnel on the base.

This picture was posted on the "Eggs Bacon and Joey Morning Show" Facebook page.

ABC30 Insider Rachel White posted a few photos to our Facebook page. She says this is Tom Cruise's private plane that he was flying to and from his home in Southern California.

White also managed to get a somewhat blurry photo on September 14th of Cruise in the cockpit being filmed by some of the crew members.

Tom Cruise is reprising his role as Maverick for the sequel and the name of the new movie is "Top Gun: Maverick."

Production is ongoing and the film isn't due to be released into theaters until June 26, 2020.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmoviecelebrityLemoore
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Meet the 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' judges panel
Don't search for these celebrities online
"Dean and Don" morning show host returns to KKDJ after 20 years
Will Smith bungee jumps from helicopter for 50th birthday
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News