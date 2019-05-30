Arts & Entertainment

PHOTOS: Disneyland's new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge set to welcome throngs of fans

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Here's a sneak peak inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the highly anticipated new land inside Disneyland Park!



Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge a reflection of long partnership between Disney, Lucasfilm

Stephen Spielberg, JJ Abrams get tour of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'

New photos inside 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland released

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: Disney drops new details about park's food and merch

Details released on Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attractions

Drone video shows progress on Disneyland's Star Wars land

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countytheme parkgalaxy's edgedisneylandstar warsstar wars land
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News