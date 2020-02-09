LOS ANGELES -- Oscars Sunday is the biggest night in Hollywood, so stars are making sure to dress big for the occasion.
They're bringing glitz and glam to the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. See highlights in the gallery above.
SEE FULL LIST: Oscar nominations 2020
Last year, metallic was queen of the carpet, with stars Jennifer Lopez, Glenn Close and Brie Larson all sparkling head to toe.
RELATED: Every dress worn by every best actress winner ever
If this year's red carpets, like the award shows themselves, serve as Oscar bellwethers, then keep an eye out for puffy sleeves, satin dresses, and -- most notably -- sequin.
RELATED: What 2020 Oscar-nominated actresses, actors wore on other red carpets this award season
One show-stopping example: "Harriet" nominee Cynthia Erivo rocked a sparkling tuxedo-inspired gown that took 800 hours to make at the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet.
Fellow acting nominees Charlize Theron, Laura Dern, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh also wore sequin dresses in recent public appearances.
Compared to the Met Gala, the Oscars red carpet doesn't typically push the envelope.
What happens to red carpet dresses, suits after the Oscars and other award shows?
This doesn't mean those "wow" moments won't happen. Cher's 1986 getup, featuring a massive feathered headdress and revealing two-piece gown, still makes headlines, and more recently, Billy Porter's gender-bending tuxedo dress in 2019 had everyone and their grandma tweeting.
Keep an eye out for Erivo and Pugh -- both made bold statements in previous 2020 red carpet appearances with big, bold and colorful looks.
RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2020 Oscars
Celebrity 'Facialist to the Stars' helps Glam Lab get Red Carpet ready
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion; stars arrive at 92nd Academy Awards
1 / 1
Getty Images
OSCARS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News