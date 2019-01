EMBED >More News Videos Pink stops show to thank middle school counselor. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 20, 2018.

Doylestown native Pink is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.The Grammy Award-winning singer will be recognized under the recording category.Her star is the 2,656th on the famous walk.Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, attended Central Bucks High School West.She has sold more than 90 million records worldwide.The ceremony to unveil her star on the walk will be on February 5.