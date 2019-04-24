Arts & Entertainment

Pink says she won't share photos of her kids online anymore

Pink says she is done with the haters and will no longer be posting any more photos of her kids online.

The singer, from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, says she is sick of all the negative comments she gets when she posts photos of her children, 7-year-old Willlow and 2-year-old James.

The latest was one with her kids and pelican. Her son wasn't wearing a diaper which elicited all kinds of negative comments.



Pink wrote: "There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there."

She also fired back at someone else on social media who didn't like that her husband fed her son chocolate.

She says because of the negativity, she's done sharing photos, which she says is sad because she's so proud of her kids.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentsocial mediapinkbig talkersinstagram
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News