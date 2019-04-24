Pink says she won't share photos of her kids online anymore

Pink says she is done with the haters and will no longer be posting any more photos of her kids online.The singer, from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, says she is sick of all the negative comments she gets when she posts photos of her children, 7-year-old Willlow and 2-year-old James.The latest was one with her kids and pelican. Her son wasn't wearing a diaper which elicited all kinds of negative comments.Pink wrote: "There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there."She also fired back at someone else on social media who didn't like that her husband fed her son chocolate.She says because of the negativity, she's done sharing photos, which she says is sad because she's so proud of her kids.