disney+ streaming service

Natalie Portman, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex-voiced Disney+ nature documentaries premiering in April

BURBANK, Calif. -- Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Natalie Portman are lending their voices to two nature documentaries premiering in April on Disney+ in honor of Earth Month.

The Disneynature film "Elephant," narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, will premiere on April 3 alongside previously announced "Dolphin Reef," which is narrated by Portman.

Disney on Thursday released a trailer for the two films that you can watch in the player above. Here's how Disney+ describes the films:

"'Elephant' follows African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo as their herd make an epic journey hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert. Led by their great matriarch, Gaia, the family faces brutal heat, dwindling resources and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor's footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise."

"'Dolphin Reef' dives under the sea to frolic with some of the planet's most engaging animals: dolphins. Created with Disneynature's signature storytelling style, the film introduces Echo, a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin who can't quite decide if it's time to grow up and take on new responsibilities. Dolphin society is tricky, and the coral reef that Echo and his family call home depends on all of its inhabitants to keep it healthy. But Echo has a tough time resisting the many adventures the ocean has to offer."

"Penguins," which was released in theaters last year, will also premiere on the streaming service the same day.

The films will join an Earth Month collection on Disney+ that also includes "In the Footsteps of Elephant," "A Life on the Edge," "Diving with Dolphins," National Geographic's "America's National Parks," "Wild Yellowstone," "The Flood," "JANE," "Before the Floods," "Planet of the Birds," "Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures," "Kingdom of the White Wolf," "Tree Climbing Lions," Hostile Planet" and "Wild Russia."

Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund are supporting Elephants Without Borders, an organization working in Botswana to ensure people and elephants thrive. Disney has also long supported organizations dedicated to preserving the world's oceans and other marine habitats.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentearth daymoviesdisneymovie newsdocumentarynaturemeghan markledisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
'Onward' to arrive on Disney+ early
Coronavirus: Major films getting early streaming release amid theater closures
'Frozen 2' available on Disney+ 3 months early
Top seven celebrity looks of the week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Big Fresno Fairgrounds could soon be used to treat COVID-19 patients
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
US coronavirus death toll tops 1,000
Girl Scouts delivering cookies to healthcare workers, first responders
Man injured in drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Visalia
Show More
Employee at Corcoran prison tests positive for coronavirus
Family ditches birthday party for birthday parade for boy with spina bifida in Kingsburg
SoCal man arrested by FBI for touting coronavirus 'cure'
Gov. Newsom: Many banks agree to 90-day grace period for mortgages
Suspect involved in Fresno officer-involved shooting identified
More TOP STORIES News