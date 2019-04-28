End comes too soon for 'Avengers' fans at Century 20 theater

People waiting for refunds outside @century20 great mall after the power outage in the middle of movie screening @nbcbayarea @sanjosenews pic.twitter.com/hrDJOsqsis — Sahil Gupta (@sg3988) April 27, 2019

MILPITAS, Calif. -- It wasn't the ending "Avengers" fans thought they'd experience at the movies Friday night.Moviegoers at the Century 20 theater at the Great Mall in Milpitas were two hours into "Avengers: Endgame" when the power suddenly went out.They had to stream out of the theater.The manager of the theater said he would issue refunds and credits so fans can come back and finish the movie, hopefully with the proper end game.