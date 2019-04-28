marvel comics

End comes too soon for 'Avengers' fans at Century 20 theater

By ABC7News staff
MILPITAS, Calif. -- It wasn't the ending "Avengers" fans thought they'd experience at the movies Friday night.

Moviegoers at the Century 20 theater at the Great Mall in Milpitas were two hours into "Avengers: Endgame" when the power suddenly went out.

They had to stream out of the theater.

The manager of the theater said he would issue refunds and credits so fans can come back and finish the movie, hopefully with the proper end game.

