Arts & Entertainment

'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' stars promise darker, grittier, wilder ride than ever

EMBED <>More Videos

Sasha Pieterse, Janel Parrish, and Sofia Carson star in "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists," and they promise a darker, grittier, wilder ride than ever.

LOS ANGELES -- In "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists," Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish are back as characters Alison and Mona. They're a little older, a little wiser - but they still love a good mystery. And this show is filled with them.

"Lots of secrets, very saucy!" Parrish said.

"Yeah, we're pros at keeping secrets, so we're always watching what we're saying," Pieterse said.

"We've been doing it for seven years. We got this!" Parrish added.

MORE: 'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' cast spills their secrets on the red carpet

This spinoff also brings Sofia Carson into the mysterious mix. As fans know from the history of this show, nothing is ever as it seems.

"After every episode, I had to take a deep breath. Because I got the wind kicked out of me in the best way," said Carson. "It's so unexpected and exciting and thrilling."

The veteran "Pretty Little Liars" stars promise fans an even wilder, darker, grittier ride.

"There's like a greater force in this creepy town that is in charge, and they have to team up to figure out what's going on," said Parrish.

"Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" airs Monday nights on Freeform.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform and this station.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityfreeformtelevisionhollywood
RELATED
'Pretty Little Liars' spinoff cast spills their secrets
TOP STORIES
Woman pulled over for possible DUI hit and killed by car on HWY 99 in Atwater
Benzene levels raise health concerns in Harris County
New study shows extremely hot tea linked to esophageal cancer risk
Some city council members ridicule panhandling ordinance, hearing set for Thursday
RESCUE VIDEO: Man trapped between fronds while trying to trim a palm tree
'Wicked' actor's video sparks debate on whether he 'shaded' Fresno
Victim of a stabbing found walking in Central Fresno intersection
Show More
New border wall plan could cut military funding
Powerball winning numbers drawn for $550M lottery jackpot
City officials approve transfer site to stop illegal dumping in Merced
New Zealand bans all assault weapons after mosque shootings, prime minister says
Funnel cloud spotted over Madera Lake
More TOP STORIES News