Queen announced on Monday they would be performing with Adam Lambert. The band was the subject of the 2018 movie Bohemian Rhapsody, which is one of the most popular films to be nominated this year. While not up for Best Original Song, the film has five nominations including Best Picture.
Queen + @adamlambert will ROCK YOU! 👞👞 👏— Queen (@QueenWillRock) February 18, 2019
Feb 24th. 5pm PST. #Oscars #Oscars2019@TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/gpyytIeBdU
Most years, the performances include all of the songs nominated for Best Original Song. Though there was some speculation that all of the songs might not be performed this year due to time constraints, the Academy has confirmed that all five songs will be performed during the ceremony. According to a Variety report, a 90-second excerpt will be performed from each song.
In addition to the song nominees, the Oscars announced that Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic would be paying tribute to those we lost in 2018 with a performance during the In Memoriam segment.
Here's a look at each of the nominees for Best Song this year and their likely or confirmed performers.
"All The Stars"
Movie: Black Panther
Who performs the song for the movie? Kendrick Lamar and SZA
"I'll Fight"
Movie: RBG
Who performs the song for the movie? Jennifer Hudson
The Academy confirmed on Twitter that Hudson would be performing during the show.
Things we'd like to announce today:— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 31, 2019
1. @IAMJHUD will perform the nominated song "I'll Fight" on the #Oscars!
2. This has been our favorite tweet of the day.
Movie: Mary Poppins Returns
Who performs the song for the movie? Emily Blunt
The Academy confirmed that this nominated song would be performed but initially did not say by whom, teasing that a "surprise special guest" would be included. Bette Midler confirmed a week before the show that she would perform the song during the telecast.
So, (drum roll) Ladies and Gentlemen, I will be chanteusing (that's singing) on the Oscars on Feb 24...the nominated song from "Mary Poppins"..."The Place Where Lost Things Go" ...so excited!!— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 17, 2019
Movie: A Star Is Born
Who performs the song for the movie? Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
The Academy confirmed that, as in the movie, the song would be a duet between the co-stars.
Cooper. Gaga. "Shallow." #Oscars— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 1, 2019
Movie: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Who performs the song for the movie? Tim Blake Nelson and Willie Watson
The Academy also confirmed this performance on Twitter, saying that songwriters Gillian Welch and David Rawlings would be performing it.
Time to update your Songs That Will Be Performed On This Year’s Oscars Playlist: We're excited to welcome @GillianWelch and David Rawlings to the #Oscars stage to sing "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs."— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 1, 2019
