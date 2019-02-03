RAPPER

Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities in Atlanta say rapper 21 Savage is in federal immigration custody after he overstayed his visa, which expired in July 2006. (Katie Darby/Invision/AP)

ATLANTA, Georgia --
Authorities in Atlanta say rapper 21 Savage is in federal immigration custody.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox says the Grammy-nominated artist, whose given name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested in a targeted operation early Sunday in the Atlanta area.

Cox says Abraham-Joseph is a British citizen who entered the U.S. legally in July 2005 but overstayed his visa, which expired in July 2006. Cox said Abraham-Joseph was convicted on felony drug charges in Georgia in October 2014.

Cox says Abraham-Joseph has been placed in deportation proceedings in federal immigration court.

Abraham-Joseph is nominated for two awards at next week's Grammys, including record of the year for "Rockstar" alongside Post Malone.

A representative for Abraham-Joseph did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentarrestICErapperSuper Bowl 53Super BowlGeorgia
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
RAPPER
Super Bowl 53: Full list of performers
Rapper Bow Wow arrested, charged with battery
XXXTentacion's son born 7 months after rapper's death
'DRAKE CURSE:' Fans blame rapper Drake for Alabama's loss
More rapper
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Super Bowl 53: Full list of performers
Jussie Smollett strikes emotional chord: Attackers won't win
Clovis gets a new trampoline park: Defy
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime opportunity to support Kaepernick
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
12-year-old dies after accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound in Fresno County
Police arrest City Motel stabbing suspect
Fresh powder in Shaver Lake catches drivers off guard
Art project gives students, community deeper look into human trafficking
Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
April the Giraffe picks the Super Bowl winner
Super Bowl 53: Full list of performers
McCourty brothers to be first twins to play as Super Bowl teammates
Show More
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted near Chowchilla
PHOTOS: Winter storm produces picture perfect scenery
Part of Highway 269 closed, Caltrans reports
Tree falls down in Clovis after overnight winds and rain
Part of Highway 59 closed due to flooding
More News