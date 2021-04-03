Arts & Entertainment

Rapper DMX on life support following heart attack, family says

EMBED <>More Videos

Rapper DMX on life support following heart attack

WHITE PLAINS, New York -- Rapper DMX is on life support in a New York hospital and in grave condition, according to his family.

DMX's attorney, Murray Richman, said the hip hop artist, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had a heart attack.

"I received a call this morning that Earl Simmons was in the hospital, at the White Plains Hospital, and that he had had a heart attack, and I'm not sure how it was induced and that he's on life support," Richman said.

Richman did not say if the rapper suffered an overdose, as has been reported by a number of outlets.

"I've spoken to the family and the family and I are quite close with each other. I am concerned about his well-being and mindful of his significance. I have known Earl for over 25 years and I believe that his music is quite poignant, very important. He's truly a poet of our time," Richman said.

Richman said Simmons had been in the midst of making a movie.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwhite plainswestchester countynew yorkrapperdmxhospitalmusicmusic newsheart attack
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in west central Fresno, CHP says
3 people, including 2 young girls, killed in fiery Kings Co. crash
Central CA reacts to state allowing indoor concerts, theater performances
Debris fire quickly spreads to home's detached garage in central Fresno
Fresno parks open for Easter with minimal restrictions
Parlier police chief dismissed after 4 years with department
Fresno police warning community of quick thefts involving slingshots
Show More
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
3 dead, 4 hurt after shots fired at North Carolina house party: Police
FUSD parents advocating for in-person learning 5 days a week
Calwa church carries on Good Friday tradition amid pandemic
Gallery honoring Central Valley artist opens in Tulare County
More TOP STORIES News