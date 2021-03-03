movie news

'Raya and the Last Dragon' star Kelly Marie Tran on how food brings people together | EXCLUSIVE

LOS ANGELES -- To "Raya and the Last Dragon" star Kelly Marie Tran, the role food plays in the upcoming Disney film is undeniable.

The film follows Raya, a lone warrior who is tasked with finding the last dragon in Kumandra. Centuries ago, the land's dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity when an evil force threatened Kumandra. That same evil force has returned, and it's up to Raya to save Kumandra.

"Raya is someone who doesn't really trust the world that she lives in, so she, at the beginning of her journey, is making this horrible jerky and just eating that wherever she goes," Tran explained in an exclusive interview. "As she begins to learn to trust people, she begins to share meals again. I think that that is really symbolic."

The connection to food was personal for Tran, whose family is from Vietnam.

"Food is a really important part of my culture. My mom is an amazing cook. She makes the best pho," she continued. "One of my favorite things to introduce my friends to is to bring them home and make spring rolls. It's really fun and really delicious."

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the new trailer for Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon." Inspired by the cultures of Southeast Asia, the film follows Raya, a lone warrior tracking down the last dragon.



When asked about the most adventurous food she's ever eaten, Tran settled on alligator.

"I don't remember it being that bad, which kind of scares me," she joked.

In addition to Tran, the "Raya and the Last Dragon" voice cast includes Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Izaac Wang, Thalia Tran, Alan Tudyk, Lucille Soong, Patti Harrison and Ross Butler.

See "Raya and the Last Dragon" in theaters or order it on Disney+ with Premier Access on March 5. Learn more at disney.com/raya.

Tune in for a special episode of "On The Red Carpet" this weekend for a chance to win prizes inspired by Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon." Click here to check your local listings to see when it airs in your city.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsdisneydisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE NEWS
The inside story of Hulu's new Billie Holiday movie
Jodie Foster fulfills promise to thank Packers QB at Globes
Chadwick Boseman's widow gives tearful speech for his Globes win
Chloé Zhao is 2nd woman to win best director at Golden Globes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local health officials monitoring for COVID-19 variants
Thieves steal $6,000 worth of items from 2 Ulta Beauty stores in Fresno
FUSD reaches deal to allow students back for in-person learning starting April 6
13 killed when semi-truck collides with SUV in Southern California: CHP
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
Lynne Ashbeck, Vong Mouanoutoua lead race for Clovis City Council
Fresno County health officials hoping to follow President Biden's recent vaccine claim
Show More
Outdoor youth sports kicks off in several Central CA counties
Foster Farms employees in Merced County receive COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccination clinic aims to give 1,000 vaccines to ag employees of Prima Wawona
Program in the South Valley helping low-income families become homeowners
'Absolutely reckless': Newsom reacts to Texas lifting mask mandate
More TOP STORIES News