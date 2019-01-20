Ready for the big game? Escape from Fresno to Atlanta for the Super Bowl

The NFL's biggest game of the season is headed to Atlanta, where Super Bowl LIII will kick off at the newly-minted Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Though the game begins at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, there are a lot of fun activities that you'll want to check out leading up to kickoff.
First up is the Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai, an NFL interactive theme park running Jan. 26-Feb. 2 at the Georgia World Congress Center (Building B). There, you can immerse yourself in all things football: Train like an NFL player at "Combine Corner" with the three-cone drill, 40-yard dash and the broad jump; and play games, take selfies with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, score free player autographs and more.
Or, you can head over to the State Farm Arena for three nights of star-studded concerts at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. On Jan. 31, Ludacris, Migos and more take the stage, followed by an evening with Aerosmith and Post Malone on Feb. 1. And Bruno Mars and Cardi B grace the stage for an evening of hits on Super Bowl eve (Feb. 2).
Cheapest Atlanta flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Fresno and Atlanta are if you leave on February 3 and return from Georgia on February 6. Frontier Airlines currently has tickets for $227, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had earlier in February. If you fly out of Fresno on February 2 and return from Atlanta on February 4, Alaska Airlines can get you there and back for $467 roundtrip.
Top Atlanta hotels
To plan your stay, here are some of Atlanta's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do, and customer satisfaction.
The Westin Peachtree Plaza (210 Peachtree St.)
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Westin Peachtree Plaza. The hotel has a 4.6-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $115.
Set in the heart of Atlanta, this hotel is close to the Museum of Design and Centennial Olympic Park, as well as the World of Coca Cola. Additional attractions include the Georgia Aquarium.
The Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta (75 Fourteenth St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, there's The Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, which has rooms for $246/night.
This hotel is close to the Atlanta Symphony Hall and the High Museum of Art. Other attractions include Centennial Olympic Park.
Top picks for dining and drinking
If you're looking to snag a bite at one of Atlanta's many quality eateries, here are a few popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.
No. 246 (129 E. Ponce de Leon Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
For a popular option, check out No. 246, which has an average of five stars out of six reviews on Skyscanner.
"Great location right in the square of Downtown Decatur," wrote visitor Callie. "The food was amazing and the staff was super friendly. The prices are also pretty reasonable and not outrageously expensive."
Mellow Mushroom (4058 Peachtree Road)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for a local favorite restaurant pick, head to Mellow Mushroom, with five stars from six reviews.
"Even though the menu is primarily filled with pizza, there are great healthy choices for those of us with restricted diets," wrote reviewer Tara. "Choose the gluten-free menu where all listed pies are made with an ancient grain crust and you can find recommendations for gluten-free toppings."
Thumbs Up Diner (1617 White Way)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, there's Thumbs Up Diner.
"The best diner ever," wrote Shir. "The portions are generous, the price is ridiculously not expensive, and the food is delicious and made from scratch. The real gem is the great service."
Top Atlanta attractions
Atlanta is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are some popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
Georgia Aquarium (225 Baker St. NW)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is the Georgia Aquarium.
You don't have to travel to the Galapagos or Mozambique to scuba dive with whale sharks. You don't need to brave Arctic waters to swim with beluga whales. Nor do you need to head offshore to watch dolphins' antics. You can do it all the world's largest aquarium right in Atlanta.
Monday Night Brewing (670 Trabert Ave. NW)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Monday Night Brewing is another popular destination.
"The best!" wrote visitor Sam. "Always brewing up something new and constantly hosting events. They have ample amounts of seating and corn hole!"
Center for Civil and Human Rights (100 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd. NW)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Last but not least, consider checking out the Center for Civil and Human Rights.
"I was only here for about 10 minutes before I started tearing up," wrote visitor Rae. "There's definitely a heavy feel to the air. ... Very educational and definitely a worthwhile experience."