Regal Theaters opening some theaters in Central Valley in next few months

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno movie-goers will be able to watch films on the big screen again starting next month.

Regal Cinemas officials announced they will be opening some of their theatres throughout the next several months.

In Fresno, their Manchester location will reopen first, beginning on April 16th.

Then, on May 7th, the River Park location will get the popcorn popping again at their normal theater and IMAX theater.

On May 14th, Regal's Broadway Faire theater on Shaw will be back open and so will Regal Hollywood Merced.

Even more local locations will be back open at the end of May.

