Rihanna turns down Super Bowl half-time in support of Colin Kaepernick

Singer Rihanna reportedly turned down the super bowl half-time show for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Entertainment Tonight says she was the front-runner but she decided to pass due to the NFL and the situation regarding players kneeling during the national anthem.

Kaepernick started the movement in 2016.

The super bowl routinely is one of the most-watched television programs in the united states, and the NFL has turned the half-time show into a must-watch event for many.

Maroon 5 will perform at half-time.

The big game will be played on Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
