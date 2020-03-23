Robert De Niro, Danny DeVito urge people to stay home amid coronavirus outbreak

Robert De Niro is watching you. Stay home. Save lives.#NewYorkStateStrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/WgAsBuIrKk — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 23, 2020

Just in case warnings from political figures weren't enough, actors Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Danny DeVito are joining the PSA train. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo enlisted the actors, among other celebrities, to release videos urging people to stay at home."We all need to stay home. We need to stop the spread of this virus and we can only do it together," De Niro said. "Not just to protect ourselves, but to protect others and all the older people we love."De Niro then channeled his iconic "Meet the Parents" character to deliver his closing line: "I'm watching you."De Niro's "Meet the Parents" co-star Stiller suggested people read books, watch movies, or take up new hobbies to pass the time."I've always been interested in chainsaw art," Stiller revealed.Although New Yorkers are not able to attend classes due to the lockdown, Stiller suggested people turn to the internet or Etsy to learn new hobbies. The beloved actor proceeded to watch a tutorial on how to produce chainsaw art while seated in front of a log of wood. The final product is yet to be revealed.DeVito stressed that everyone needs to stay home, but especially young people: "This virus...young people can get it and they can transmit it to old people."the 75-year-old actor exclaimed.In case the threat of losing a comedy legend like DeVito wasn't enough, the actor leaned into the camera for dramatic effect and said: "Watch a little TV why don't ya."