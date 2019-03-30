Arts & Entertainment

Rolling Stones postpone US tour for Mick Jagger's 'medical treatment'

EMBED <>More Videos

The Rolling Stones postponed their North American tour because Mick Jagger reportedly needs "medical treatment."

The Rolling Stones postponed their North American tour because frontman Mick Jagger reportedly needs "medical treatment."

The rock-and-roll band tweeted that 75-year-old Jagger was advised by doctors not to go on tour at this time, but assured fans that the front man "is expected to make a complete recovery."

The tweet did not specify Jagger's medical condition or treatment.

Jagger also tweeted an apology to fans, noting that he hates letting them down.

"I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can," the tweet said.



The Rolling Stones had 17 upcoming shows scheduled for their "No Filter" tour at venues like MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the Rose Bowl Stadium in California, and NRG Stadium in Houston.

The band assured fans that rescheduled dates will be announced shortly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritymusic news
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Watch Fresno Police officers in action during a gang bust
More than 500 in Fresno County targeted in widespread mail theft
Tulare County man arrested after threatening neighbor with knife
Man caught with $100,000 worth of cocaine hidden in cereal boxes
One man injured, hospitalized in shooting in Reedley
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
Missing SoCal boy case: Document shows disturbing details
Show More
Airbnb warning travelers about look-alike sites
Ex-NJ cop caught on camera assaulting suicidal hospital patient
Government-funded study says red wolves are distinct species
Teen dies of tapeworm egg infestation in brain
Celebrated potter Rae Dunn talks art, inspiration and growing up in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News