This preview of the new "Roseanne" premiered during the Oscars. The show returns on March 27th.

Can't get enough of "Roseanne" and the Conner family? ABC is set to air four back-to-back episodes from the hit series' revival on Tuesday, April 24.

The marathon kicks off at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT. ABC will air the episodes "Twenty Years to Life," "Dress to Impress," "Eggs Over, Not Easy" and "Darlene v. David."

Episodes from the tenth season are also available via streaming and on-demand services.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
