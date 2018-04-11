ROSEANNE

'We remember Glenn every day': 'Roseanne' pays tribute to late actor Glenn Quinn

EMBED </>More Videos

'Rosanne' honored Glenn Quinn, who played Becky's husband Mark during the series' original run. (ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images)

Longtime 'Roseanne' fans recognized a familiar face at the end of Tuesday night's episode: actor Glenn Quinn, who played Becky's husband Mark during the series' original run.

The episode, "Eggs Over, Not Easy," included an end card honoring Quinn, who died in 2002 of a heroin overdose. It also references Mark's death as Becky (Lecy Goranson) comes to terms with news of her infertility and reveals that she and Mark had been trying to conceive before his death. Since then, Becky hasn't been able to find anybody who was as good as Mark to have children with.

Michael Fishman, who plays D.J., took to Facebook after the episode aired with a touching tribute to his late co-star, who he called an "amazing person" who "lit up every room he entered and every set he walked on."



"As a show, we never considered replacing his character. Recasting as some in the media suggested was never even an option. Glenn is irreplaceable," Fishman wrote.

Though Quinn has passed, his influence persists, Fishman said. Quinn's family "remains in close contact," with his sisters visiting the set and his niece featured in an episode later this season. There's also a photo of Quinn hanging on the set that cast members pass each day as they are introduced to the studio audience.

"We remember Glenn every day. He will always be with us, part of us, part of the #Roseanne show and family," Fishman said.

When asked by a fan on Twitter about Mark's death, Fishman added that the show will explore the character's storyline in season 11.

"We felt we couldn't devote enough time to Mark to do it justice in 9," he explained.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroseannetelevisionfertilityABC
ROSEANNE
'Roseanne' spinoff approved - minus Roseanne Barr
Roseanne Barr: 'I was Ambien tweeting,' Trump weighs in
'Roseanne' canceled after Roseanne Barr's tweet
Reaction after 'Roseanne' show cancelled
'Roseanne' marathon coming April 24
More roseanne
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News