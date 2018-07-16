The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released an additional photograph taken following the christening of Prince Louis.



The Duke and Duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released four official photographs to mark the christening of Prince Louis on Monday 9th July.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Members of the @RoyalFamily in the Morning Room at Clarence House, following Prince Louis's christening.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, following Prince Louis's christening.



The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis in the garden at Clarence House, following Prince Louis's christening.



Kensington Palace has released official photographs of the royal family at Prince Louis' christening.The prince was christened at the Chapel Royal at St. James Palace in front of many members of the royal family on Monday, July 9. The official photographs were taken by Matt Holyoak after the christening. An additional photograph, released on Monday, was taken by Matt Porteous.Louis was dressed in a cream, frilly lace royal christening gown - a replica of the intricate robe made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841.His parents, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, Kate's parents Michael and Carole, her brother James and sister Pippa were also in attendance.Louis' great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, were unable to attend the christening.At the christening service, the family sang two Hymns:and. The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby baptized Louis.Prior to the christening William and Kate announced six friends and family members to be Louis' godparents. Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Laura Meade, Robert Carter and Lucy Middleton were named godparents for Louis.