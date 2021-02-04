SAG Award nominations: List of 2021 nominees

The nominees, announced on Instagram Live, differed notably from the Golden Globe nominations announced the day before. While the Hollywood Foreign Press Association spurned films with largely non-white casts in its tops awards, the actors guild nominated a strikingly more diverse slate of nominees for its top award, best ensemble.
Scroll down to see the full list of SAG Awards nominees
Up for best ensemble are Regina King's "One Night in Miami," about a 1964 meeting of four Black icons; the August Wilson adaptation "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"; Lee Isaac Chung's "Minari"; Lee's "Da 5 Bloods" and Aaron Sorkin's 1960s courtroom drama "The Trial of the Chicago 7."
All of those films, except Sorkin's, were overlooked Wednesday by the Globes. "Minari," set in Arkansas but with largely Korean dialogue, was even ruled ineligible for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's top award, best dramatic film.
But the SAG Awards are considered a far better barometer for the Academy Awards. Actors account for the largest percentage of the film academy. Usually, the eventual Oscar best picture winner was previously nominated for best ensemble by the SAG Awards, though "Green Book" and "The Shape of Water" were two recent exceptions. Last year, Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" won the SAG's top honor (and became the first non-English film to do so) before triumphing at the Oscars.
That field of ensemble nominees left out a pair of frontrunners in David Fincher's golden-age Hollywood drama "Mank" (which led the Globes with six nominations) and Chloe Zhao's Western road movie "Nomadland." The stars of each - Gary Oldman in "Mank," Frances McDormand in "Nomadland" - were both nominated by the actors guild.
Boseman, who died last August at age 43, was nominated not just for his lead performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," but also his supporting role in "Da 5 Bloods."
In an already recurring theme for a movie year in which many theaters were close, Netflix led all studios. It accounted for 30 nominees in all, about triple the closest competitor.
The SAG Awards will be held almost three months later this year, on April 4. After postponing due to the pandemic to March 14, the SAGs again moved when the Grammy Awards also took that date. The Oscars won't be held until April 28. Nominees, to be announced March 15, are still more than five weeks away.
Television Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Bill Camp, "The Queen's Gambit"
Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"
Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"
Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"
Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"
Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"
Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"
Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"
Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"
Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
Emma Corrin, "The Crown"
Julia Garner, "Ozark"
Laura Linney, "Ozark"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"
Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"
Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"
Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"
Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
"Better Call Saul"
"Bridgerton"
"The Crown"
"Lovecraft Country"
"Ozark"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
"Dead to Me"
"The Flight Attendant"
"The Great"
"Schitt's Creek"
"Ted Lasso"
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
"The Boys"
"Cobra Kai"
"Lovecraft Country"
"The Mandalorian"
"Westworld"
Motion Picture Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
Gary Oldman, "Mank"
Steven Yeun, "Minari"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Amy Adams, "Hillbilly Elegy"
Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Chadwick Boseman, "Da 5 Bloods"
Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Jared Leto, "The Little Things"
Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
Olivia Colman, "The Father"
Youn Yuh-Jung, "Minari"
Helena Zengel, "News of the World"
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
"Da 5 Bloods"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"Minari"
"One Night in Miami"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
"Da 5 Bloods"
"Mulan"
"News of the World"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
"Wonder Woman 1984"